Canutillo ISD seeking interim superintendent candidates

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees is seeking names of candidates interested in serving as interim superintendent of schools following the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz on July 31.

The trustees are expected to discuss the selection of a new interim superintendent during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 27.

Candidates should have prior school administration experience. The deadline to submit is Monday, May 26 at 5 PM.

The interim superintendent will begin duties on August 1 and serve until a new permanent superintendent is selected.

