Socorro ISD board discussing additional teacher, administrator contracts in meeting tonight

Published 6:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District is having a board meeting tonight to discuss possibly approving additional Teacher and Administrator Contracts for the 2025-2026 School Year.

"Administration recommends consideration and approval of the contract recommendations for teachers, additional administrative contracts, librarians, nurses, counselors, speech therapists and education diagnosticians as presented," the meeting agenda explains.

The board will also be presented with and discuss a financial update, a TEA Conservator Executive Summary Report, and budget amendments.

Emma Hoggard

