Bill to modernize UTEP Student Union clears state senate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A bill to modernize UTEP’s student union is one step closer to becoming law.

The Texas Senate passed House Bill 28-53, sponsored by State Senator César Blanco, and authored by Representative Vince Perez.

The measure would raise the "decades-old" cap on student union fees, to help finance demolition and construction on a new facility.

The move, follows a student vote in favor of the fee hike.

Lawmakers and student leaders say, the upgrade is long overdue, and will support utep’s growing campus.

The bill now heads back to the house.