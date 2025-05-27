Skip to Content
Canutillo ISD Board discussing budget amendments for next school year

Published 5:51 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting to approve budget amendments for the upcoming school year.

According to the board meeting agenda, part of what is up for consideration is budget allocation for district campuses.

Right now, the proposed budget would decrease funds for all schools except one.

The board has until the end of June to adopt its budget for the 2025-26 school year.

The meeting started at 5:30 PM at the district's Administration Office, located at 7965 Artcraft Road.

Gabrielle Lopez

