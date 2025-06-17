EPISD pausing central office hiring amid budgetary challenges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District is enacting a hiring pause for central office positions amid ongoing budgetary challenges.

The district is also eliminating more than 90 vacant central office positions and pausing any new non-essential employee travel.

The EPISD Board of Trustees is meeting this week to discuss the budgetary challenges. The new central office hiring measures aim to preserve resources for the classroom, a district spokesperson explained.

“We owe it to our students to keep the classroom at the center of every financial decision. That starts by asking hard questions of anything that doesn’t directly support teaching and learning," Board President Leah Hanany said. "You don’t cut from the core; you protect it. Academic strength, fiscal integrity, and trust in public education all depend on that discipline.”

The board held a budget meeting last week. That came after members voted to accept the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Emeritus Diana Sayavedra. CFO Martha Aguirre has since taken over as interim superintendent.

Earlier this year, EPISD created a plan to close eight schools, including Lamar Elementary School. After this spring's election, which saw several new trustees take their seats on the board, the district changed direction and chose to keep Lamar Elementary open.