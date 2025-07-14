How Canutillo ISD is abiding by the new state law banning cell phones during school hours
CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District says it's developing new guidelines around a state law banning cell phones during school hours.
In a public statement, the school district says policies will include consequences for students who don't follow the requirements.
It also says the law allows exceptions for students with medical and special education accommodations.
The new rule is set to start August 4.