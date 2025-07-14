Skip to Content
Education

How Canutillo ISD is abiding by the new state law banning cell phones during school hours

By
New
Published 5:56 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District says it's developing new guidelines around a state law banning cell phones during school hours.

In a public statement, the school district says policies will include consequences for students who don't follow the requirements.

It also says the law allows exceptions for students with medical and special education accommodations.

The new rule is set to start August 4.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content