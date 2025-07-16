El Paso ISD updates districtwide dress code for 2025-2026 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District finalized its updated student dress code for the upcoming school year.

District officials say they developed the dress code with input from campus leaders, families, and educators. It aims to promote safe learning environments and consistency, while simplifying expectations for students and parents.

The updated code for elementary, middle, and high school students includes the introduction of universal uniform colors (white, gray, navy) for those schools with uniforms and flexibility that honors student self-expression.

Find a full break down of the updated dress code here.

“This updated dress code represents a forward-thinking approach that helps build school communities that promote a sense of belonging and policies that are clear and supportive of learning,” said El Paso ISD Board of Trustees President Leah Hanany. “We want to make daily life easier for families and teachers and keep the focus on nurturing student growth.”