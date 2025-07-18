15th Annual School Uniform Swap at Eastlake High on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso parents will have the opportunity to participate in a school uniform swap on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The 15th Annual School Uniform Swap hosted by the Socorro Independent School District, in partnership with the Ysleta Lions Club and Five Points Lions Club, is open to students, parents, and families in the district and the greater El Paso community.

The swap will happen at Eastlake High School, located at 13000 Emerald Pass, from 8 AM to Noon.

"Participants can bring in clean, used school uniforms to designated drop-off locations in exchange for a voucher for the day of the swap," organizers explained. "They can also donate outgrown uniforms to fellow students. Participants who drop off uniforms will receive a voucher that allows them to skip to the front of the line at the event."

On-site hearing and vision screenings will also be available.