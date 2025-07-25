Skip to Content
Two Borderland school districts win prestigious awards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Borderland schools received more awards for their shelves!

The Canutillo Independent School District earned the Texas Society of Architects Studio Award.

Recognizing the new blueprints for the Canutillo and Alderete Middle Schools that will be built in the fall.

The district says the new plans will replace the current schools with modern facilities.

Also, the El Paso Independent School District won an award.

The EPISD Communications Department won two digital media awards.

EPISD says their awards recognize their coverage of the district's progress and student success.

They also were awarded for their communication with the community during the district's redesign.

