Texas DPS sends reminders for safer school routines

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As more students hit the books with a new school year starting, now is a good time to review school zone laws.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared tips on how to drop off and pick up your children from school safely.

Assume students aren't paying attention to your car. They are often distracted by their phones or by each other. Leave extra room for students walking near campuses.

Furthermore, follow the direction of school crossing guards. When stopped at a stop sign or red light, don't block crosswalks.

Texas DPS said drivers must stop if a school bus has flashing red signals. Drivers can only continue when the lights are turned off. Drivers who pass a school bus illegally could face fines up to $1,250 or a license suspension.

“As the new school year begins, we’re asking every driver to slow down, stay alert and be patient— especially in school zones and car lines for pickup,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee in a news release. “A moment of impatience or distraction behind the wheel can have life-changing consequences. Let’s all do our part to make sure students arrive safely every day.”