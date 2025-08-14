UTEP relaunching press after nearly 20 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is relaunching its press after nearly 20 years of inactivity. The university plans to use modern print-on-demand and ebook technology to distribute to Amazon and Barnes and Noble. UTEP also plans to make certain titles available in audiobook format on Audible and Apple Books.

UTEP announced several titles to be published from September 2025 through July 2026. The schedule starts with a new book from UTEP President Heather Wilson and retired U.S. Air Force Four-Star General Dave Goldfein. Look through the complete schedule below.

UTEP Press is also continuing its specialty Texas Western Press imprint, which features books on the Southwest and the Borderland.

To kick off the relaunch of UTEP Press, the university will award two $10,000 book stipends for new books to be published by the press, as well as the Texas Western Fellowship Award, which will be given to an author looking to publish under the Texas Western Press imprint. It is also offering the UTEP Discovery Fellowship Award for the book that best fulfills UTEP’s mission to disseminate positive discovery and research that impacts the UTEP community and the world.