Most El Paso school districts see gains in TEA accountability scores

by Claudia Lorena Silva August 18, 2025

School districts throughout El Paso County, with one exception, made improvements in the Texas Education Agency’s A-F Accountability rating system last school year, the agency revealed Friday after releasing scores for 2024 and 2025.

The El Paso, Socorro, Ysleta and Clint independent school districts got a B. Canutillo ISD was the only district to see a drop in its letter grade from a B in 2024 to a C in 2025. San Elizario ISD for the third year received a D rating, the lowest score in the county, but improved from a 66 to a 69 grade.

The A-F rating system gives schools and districts a letter grade based on students’ performance on standardized tests, graduation rates and college readiness, among other metrics. This gives parents and community members an idea of how schools and districts are performing.

Poor performing schools and districts may have to go through additional monitoring and interventions, including a potential state takeover if they receive unacceptable ratings (D or below) for several consecutive years.

El Paso ISD, the largest district in El Paso with nearly 48,000 students, improved from a score of 77 (C) in 2024 to 80 (B) in 2025.

“These results reflect the remarkable progress we can achieve when we work together with purpose and dedication,” El Paso ISD Interim Superintendent Martha Aguirre said in a statement. “Our teachers, staff, students, and families have worked tirelessly to raise expectations and achievement. While we are proud of earning a ‘B’ rating, we will leverage the momentum to reach our goal of being an ‘A’ rated district.”

Canutillo ISD’s score declined from 80 (B) in 2024 to 78 (C) in 2025.

“This year’s results show that we have some work to do to reach the academic levels our community has come to expect,” Interim Superintendent Jesica Arellano said in a statement. “At the same time, we know that outstanding teaching and learning is happening in our classrooms. The data clearly shows there are several areas of excellence across all of our campuses.”

Ysleta ISD, which has over 34,000 students, got the highest score in the county, scoring 86 (B) in 2024 and improving to 89 in 2025.

“This is clear evidence that with the right support and high expectations, success truly belongs to every student at the Ysleta Independent School District,” Ysleta ISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said in a statement.

Socorro ISD’s score rose from 83 (B) in 2024 to 85 (B) in 2025. The district has nearly 46,600 students.

“Socorro ISD students and teachers have not missed a beat in their academic focus, and I am extremely proud of our students’ outstanding performance on the 2025 spring STAAR/EOC assessments,” Socorro ISD Interim Superintendent James Vasquez said in a statement. “The improvements we have seen in our overall rating, postsecondary distinction and A-rated campuses is proof of the incredible instruction, learning, talent and commitment in our district.

This year’s scores are the first to be released on time since 2022, after a group of Texas school districts filed lawsuits in 2023 and 2024, leading a Travis County judge to temporarily block their release for two years in a row.

The first lawsuit was filed by dozens of school districts, including El Paso, Canutillo and San Elizario ISDs, and the TEA made illegal changes to the metrics used to measure the ratings after STAAR testing was completed.

The second lawsuit was filed in response to a new grading system that used automated intelligence to score STAAR tests.

The TEA released the 2023 A-F scores in April.