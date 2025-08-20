‘Alyssa’s Law’ just took effect in Texas. Here’s how it impacts your child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Alyssa's Law," also known as Senate Bill 838, takes affect this school year for Texas schools. The legislation requires silent alarm systems in classrooms by the 2025-2026 school year.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in May of 2023. Schools have had the last two years to install the systems and prepare for the law to take effect.

The technology aims to protect students and teachers in the event of an active shooter or other emergency incident.

EPISD received a $150,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency to prepare for the new law. The law has been passed in 10 states so far, and is in progress in 16 others.