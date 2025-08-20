Socorro ISD board meeting to discuss accountability rating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting tonight to discuss the school's accountability rating and the TEA Conservator Executive Summary Report.

Socorro ISD's accountability score rose from 83 (B) in 2024 to an 85 (B) this year. This rise happened as Socorro ISD has operated under a conservatorship for the last year. The Texas Education Agency appointed conservators to oversee the district last year.

Tonight's meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.