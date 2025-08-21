Socorro ISD board appoints James P. Vasquez as superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At the Board of Trustees meeting last night, Socorro ISD trustees unanimously voted to approve James P. Vasquez's employment contract to become the district's new superintendent.

The district has not publicly provided any details on the contract yet. Trustees discussed the contract in executive session.

Vasquez has been serving as interim superintendent for more than a year.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 20, 2025): The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting tonight to discuss the school's accountability rating and the TEA Conservator Executive Summary Report.

Socorro ISD's accountability score rose from 83 (B) in 2024 to an 85 (B) this year. This rise happened as Socorro ISD has operated under a conservatorship for the last year. The Texas Education Agency appointed conservators to oversee the district last year.

Tonight's meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.