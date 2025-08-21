UT System regents approve $118 million for campus maintenance, student union fee increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is getting $118 million to fund maintenance projects across campus. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved the funds at their regular meeting today.

UTEP will get the $118 million over three years. The funds will go toward addressing "critical maintenance issues." UTEP officials say the Campus Master Plan that was completed last year outlined a "significant" need for fixes to roofing, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC issues.

"With the new funding, priorities will focus on life and safety concerns, upgrades to high-value research facilities, restoration of building exteriors and core mechanical systems," UTEP officials explained.

The regents also acted on the UTEP Student Union upgrade project at today's meeting, approving a phased increase in student union fees to finance the construction and operation of a new building to replace Union West.

"The phased fee increase will begin in Spring 2026 at $70 per semester, go up in Fall 2026 to $120 per semester and reach $150 per semester beginning Fall 2027 through Spring 2028," UTEP officials explained.