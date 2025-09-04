32 Borderland schools receive Purple Star Campus designation

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- 32 Borderland schools made it on this year's Texas Purple Star Campus Designation list. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that 98 Texas public schools were awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2025-2026 school year.

The Purple Star is awarded to schools committed to providing comprehensive support to students from military families.

Texas now has a total of 640 Purple Star-designated schools.

"Texas is home to nearly 200,000 military-connected students attending public schools across our state,” said Governor Abbott. "The Purple Star Campus Designation program encourages Texas public schools to expand resources and tools available on their campuses to meet the unique educational needs of military-connected students and their families. Texas will continue to support the families of the brave men and women who fought for our country."

Look through the list of schools in the El Paso area that were announced in this year's list below.