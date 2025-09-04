32 Borderland schools receive Purple Star Campus designation
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- 32 Borderland schools made it on this year's Texas Purple Star Campus Designation list. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that 98 Texas public schools were awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2025-2026 school year.
The Purple Star is awarded to schools committed to providing comprehensive support to students from military families.
Texas now has a total of 640 Purple Star-designated schools.
"Texas is home to nearly 200,000 military-connected students attending public schools across our state,” said Governor Abbott. "The Purple Star Campus Designation program encourages Texas public schools to expand resources and tools available on their campuses to meet the unique educational needs of military-connected students and their families. Texas will continue to support the families of the brave men and women who fought for our country."
Look through the list of schools in the El Paso area that were announced in this year's list below.
- CANUTILLO H S
- CANUTILLO MIDDLE
- CARROLL T WELCH EL
- CLINT H S
- CLINT ISD EARLY COLLEGE ACADEMY
- CLINT J H SCHOOL
- EAST MONTANA MIDDLE
- FRANK MACIAS EL
- HORIZON MIDDLE
- MONTANA VISTA EL
- MOUNTAIN VIEW H S
- RED SANDS EL
- RICARDO ESTRADA MIDDLE
- WM DAVID SURRATT EL
- AUSTIN H S
- CHARLES MIDDLE
- IRVIN H S
- KOHLBERG EL
- MARGUERITE J LUNDY EL
- MESITA ECDC 130A of MESITA EL
- MILAM EL
- MORENO MONTESSORI
- RICHARDSON MIDDLE
- TOM LEA JR EL
- ANN M GARCIA-ENRIQUEZ MIDDLE
- L G ALARCON EL
- EASTLAKE H S
- HORIZON HEIGHTS EL
- KEYS ACAD
- PEBBLE HILLS H S
- SSG MANUEL R PUENTES
- EASTWOOD HEIGHTS EL