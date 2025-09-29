Las Cruces teacher named 2026 New Mexico Teacher of the Year

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces teacher was just named the 2026 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

Nancy Orta, a first grade teacher at East Picacho Elementary School, first learned the news during a surprise ceremony at the school today.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Public Education Department says Orta has decades of experience in education. She started teaching in 2000 and has served 10 years as a reading interventionist. The spokesperson says Orta is dedicated to literacy, early childhood education, and student success. Orta also works as a university instructor at NMSU. She holds a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from NMSU and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Grand Canyon University.

Orta will now represent New Mexico in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“Congratulations to Nancy Orta on this incredible achievement,” Public Education Secretary Mariana D. Padilla said. “Working with our youngest students takes tremendous talent, kindness and, of course, patience — and Ms. Orta exemplifies all of those traits in abundance. I look forward to gaining insight from her unique teaching experiences.”