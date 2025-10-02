The Hospitals of Providence gifts UTEP Nursing $1.1 million

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hospitals of Providence and Tenet Healthcare Foundation gifted UTEP's College of Nursing $1.1 million for nursing simulation laboratories with AI-enhanced simulation manikins.

The newly enhanced laboratories will allow nursing students to learn in a hands-on clinical education environment. The manikins will be housed in the College of Nursing's Center for Simulation.

The gift will also allow UTEP to "drastically increase" its undergraduate class size, a Hospitals of Providence spokesperson explained. The hospital says the manikins allow more students to be trained simultaneously.

“This gift will take our Nursing Center for Simulation to the next level with very realistic mannikins,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “We really appreciate the support of The Hospitals of Providence to increase the number of highly qualified nurses in our region.”

The funding from the Hospitals of Providence will be matched by a pre-existing grant from the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation.