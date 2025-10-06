Logan Elementary School students dismissed for the day due to ‘mess’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Logan Elementary School have been dismissed for the day after a fire extinguisher discharged and "caused a mess."

A spokesperson for the El Paso Independent School District says the extinguisher was discharged, the material then got into the air vent, and the resulting mess required students to be sent home for the day.

The students were brought to Chapin High School for pick up.

