Logan Elementary School students dismissed for the day due to ‘mess’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Logan Elementary School have been dismissed for the day after a fire extinguisher discharged and "caused a mess."
A spokesperson for the El Paso Independent School District says the extinguisher was discharged, the material then got into the air vent, and the resulting mess required students to be sent home for the day.
The students were brought to Chapin High School for pick up.
The district provided ABC-7 with the following statement:
“Earlier today, a fire extinguisher was discharged inside Logan Elementary School, causing residue to circulate through the air system. Out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff were dismissed and safely relocated to Chapin High School for the remainder of the school day and pick up.
All students are safe and being supervised by campus staff inside the Chapin High School gymnasium. Families have been notified and are being asked to pick up their children at Chapin, where an orderly checkout process is in place.”
El Paso Independent School District