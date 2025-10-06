Skip to Content
Education

Logan Elementary School students dismissed for the day due to ‘mess’

KVIA
By
Published 11:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Logan Elementary School have been dismissed for the day after a fire extinguisher discharged and "caused a mess."

A spokesperson for the El Paso Independent School District says the extinguisher was discharged, the material then got into the air vent, and the resulting mess required students to be sent home for the day.

The students were brought to Chapin High School for pick up.

The district provided ABC-7 with the following statement:

“Earlier today, a fire extinguisher was discharged inside Logan Elementary School, causing residue to circulate through the air system. Out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff were dismissed and safely relocated to Chapin High School for the remainder of the school day and pick up.

All students are safe and being supervised by campus staff inside the Chapin High School gymnasium. Families have been notified and are being asked to pick up their children at Chapin, where an orderly checkout process is in place.”

El Paso Independent School District

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.