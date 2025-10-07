Skip to Content
El Paso ISD board approves timeline for superintendent search

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees agreed on a timeline for the search for a new superintendent today.

The timeline agreed on by trustees is as follows:

October 10Deadline for stakeholder and application feedback
November 10Deadline for review of applications
November 14 & 17Initial interviews of candidates
December 2 & 3Follow-up interviews of candidates
December 3Possible posting of the lone finalist

The trustees agreed on this deadline during today's meeting. Texas Association of School Boards consultant George Kazanas was present for and spoke during the meeting.

Currently Interim Superintendent Martha Aguirre is running the district. Aguirre has served as interim superintendent since the board voted to approve a mutual separation agreement for Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

