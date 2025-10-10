Mom group, Sunland Park Sports Complex hosting Dino Dig
The non-profit “Moms on Board,” also known as MOB, is taking it back to the age of the dinosaurs.
MOB and the City of Sunland Park are bringing a dinosaur-themed park called Dino Dig at the Sunland Park Sports Complex.
To celebrate the collaboration, officials held an ice cream social at Gozo’s ice cream.
A limited time flavor called Dino Dig is now available.
Organizers say, the park will be an inclusive place for exploration.
A MOB spokesperson said the event will be a fun way to learn about our region’s history.
Once complete, Dino Dig will feature interactive activities and history on our region’s fossils.