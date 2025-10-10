Skip to Content
Education

Mom group, Sunland Park Sports Complex hosting Dino Dig

By
Updated
today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:50 PM



The non-profit “Moms on Board,” also known as MOB, is taking it back to the age of the dinosaurs.

MOB and the City of Sunland Park are bringing a dinosaur-themed park called Dino Dig at the Sunland Park Sports Complex.

To celebrate the collaboration, officials held an ice cream social at Gozo’s ice cream.

A limited time flavor called Dino Dig is now available.

Organizers say, the park will be an inclusive place for exploration.

A MOB spokesperson said the event will be a fun way to learn about our region’s history.

Once complete, Dino Dig will feature interactive activities and history on our region’s fossils.


Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.