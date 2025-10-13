CREEED recognizing the top five middle schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CREEED, the nonprofit focused on increasing college readiness among Borderland students, is recognizing local middle schools that delivered high scores in Algebra 1.

Creed held its 3rd annual Algebra and Middle School event. The top five middle schools were celebrated for their work in teaching algebra to students, all of them hailing from the Socorro Independent School District.

CREEED gave Socorro ISD over $53,000. Dollars and educators from the middle school's gift cards. Socorro ISD says this is the 3rd year it has taken up all top five spots. Socorro ISD officials say the district has 90% of eighth graders taking the Algebra 1 test.