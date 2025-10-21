Gadsden ISD superintendent stepping away from role with the district

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey is stepping away from his role with the district.

Dempsey posted a video commemorating his time with Gadsden ISD to the district's Facebook page this morning.

"Serving as your superintendent has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Dempsey wrote in a post accompanying the video. "We’ve faced hard days and celebrated joyful ones. Through it all, I’ve been inspired by your dedication, resilience, and heart."

Dempsey ended his message by thanking students, staff, and the community for their trust.

"Though I may be moving on, my heart will always be with this district and the people who make it so special," Dempsey wrote.

Dempsey has not yet said where he is going next.