Mayor Renard Johnson tours IDEA Mesa Hills

today at 5:56 PM
Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson took a trip to IDEA Mesa Hills Academy.

The mayor was led on a campus tour, and spoke with students from several leadership groups, including the National Honor Society.

Mayor Johnson says the students today are El Paso's future.

Johnson also added that he makes it a priority to visit his youngest constituents to provide them with an example of what they can achieve in the future.

Mayor Johnson also said he got to learn from students about CPR at IDEA's nursing program. 

