Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District gets $265,000+ grant for nursing education

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announced a $265,620 grant for Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District. The money will go toward a partnership between the district and Odessa College to train 50 students as registered nurses.

The Jobs and Education for Texans grant comes from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District spans from the U.S./Mexico border to the Texas/New Mexico state line, covering Culberson County, including Van Horn.

"Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained. "Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations."