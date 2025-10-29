Ysleta ISD gets $100,000 grant to expand Esports in high schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District received a $100,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to expand high school Esports. The money will give students expanded access to potential Esport careers and competitions.

In 2022, Ysleta ISD became the first district in El Paso to introduce Esports, a district officials said. They say that Esports builds teamwork and friendships among the students.

This new grant will allow the district to expand Esports to more students across participating high schools. It will also allow students to participate in streamed competitions throughout the year.

"Students will also gain experience in event planning, networking, and showcasing skills during competitive tournaments, and have the opportunity to go on field trips to the STEAM Discovery Center and Fab Lab, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), and La Nube, among others," a district spokesperson explained.