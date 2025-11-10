El Paso ISD discussing search for next superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing the search for a new superintendent at tonight's meeting.

Former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra offered to retire earlier this year. Interim Superintendent Martha Aguirre has been leading the district since then.

Tonight's meeting, which is happening primarily in Executive Session, is one of the first steps the district is taking to find its next superintendent.

Sayavedra left the district amid an ongoing fight over the closure of Lamar Elementary School. Certain school board members, primarily led by Trustee Leah Hanany, were opposed to the school's closure. Sayavedra supported the closure plan.