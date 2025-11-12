Canutillo ISD debuts new electric school buses

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District unveiled eight new electric school buses and new charging stations today.

This is part of a $3 million investment from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a $1.5 million investment from Canutillo Independent School District to replace the older model school buses over the next 10 years.

The new buses will help create a quieter ride for students and reduce pollution in the area, according to a school district spokesperson. The school district held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Transportation Facility. The Canutillo High School Band and the Canutillo High School Cheer Team performed at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"It's pretty cool, it runs a little different. its a little smoother and and definitely as you can tell there's no noise it's not that loud so its pretty interesting," Canutillo Independent School District bus driver Leonel Estrella told ABC-7.

Canutillo Independent School District now becomes the second district in El Paso to use electric school buses with funds from the EPA. Socorro Independent School District debuted a new fleet of electric school buses in July 2024.