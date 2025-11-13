Groundbreaking for the new Alderete Middle School
CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony today at the new location for Alderete Middle School.
Officials with Canutillo High School grabbed a hard hat and a shovel to signify the start of construction.
The $327 million project is part of a larger bond passed recently. Canutillo ISD officials say the bond will allow them to build four new campuses to relocate their students, as well as renovate six other existing campuses.