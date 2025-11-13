Groundbreaking for the new Alderete Middle School

The $327 million project is part of a larger bond passed recently. Canutillo ISD officials say the bond will allow them to build four new campuses to relocate their students, as well as renovate six other existing campuses.

Officials with Canutillo High School grabbed a hard hat and a shovel to signify the start of construction.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony today at the new location for Alderete Middle School.

