El Paso ISD board meeting to discuss superintendent candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting Monday evening to consider and take possible action regarding the applicants for the open superintendent position.

Watch the board's meeting above.

The position was vacated earlier this year when former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra offered her retirement to the board. This happened amid discussion on the future of Lamar Elementary School. A number of board members wanted to keep the school, which was slated to close down, open. Sayavedra opposed the plan and wanted to see the school, which had a declining student body volume, closed.

Interim superintendent Martha Aguirre has been running the district since Sayavedra's departure.