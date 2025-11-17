Tom Homan to visit UTEP for Turning Point USA chapter event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Trump Administration's Border Czar Tom Homan is coming to El Paso to speak at an event.

The El Paso County Republican Party announced the event on their Facebook this weekend.

Homan's visit will take place at 7 p.m. on December 4th at the UTEP Undergraduate Learning Center in room 106. The UTEP student chapter of Turning Point USA is hosting the event.

UTEP sent ABC-7 a statement addressing the announcement of the event.

"There are over 360 registered student organizations at UTEP," the statement said in part. "Registered student organizations are able to host speakers and other events on campus."