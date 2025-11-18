El Paso ISD board names lone finalist for Superintendent

Update (November 18, 2025): The El Paso American Federation of Teachers posted on Facebook about the news that Dr. Brian Lusk had been named the sole finalist in El Paso ISD's search for a new superintendent.

"I just got off the phone with my counterpart in Alliance Dallas, the AFT Local in Dallas ISD," federation head Ross Moore stated in the Facebook post. "Rena spoke well of him in our conversation and raised no red flags."

Update: All seven members of The El Paso ISD Board of Trustees voted late last night naming Dr. Brian Lusk as the district's lone finalist for Superintendent.

Board President Leah Hanany says, “El Paso ISD’s Board of Trustees is proud to name Dr. Brian Lusk as our next Superintendent. President We look forward to working with Dr. Lusk as we move forward and focus on what matters most, which is our students. I want to thank every member of the Board of Trustees for their thoughtful leadership and the commitment they brought to this search process. I am grateful for their collaboration on behalf of the El Paso ISD community and am so hopeful about the work we have ahead.”

According to EPISD, Dr. Lusk has approximately three decades of experience in public education and currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Schools and Academics for the Dallas ISD. He also served as Chief of Strategic Initiatives before being promoted to Deputy Superintendent. He holds a degree in elementary education, a master’s in educational administration, and most recently earned his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Texas at Austin.

The selection was guided by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) which took community engagement and gathered feedback from stakeholders through the search.

The board now must observe a 21-day waiting period before officially naming Dr. Lusk as the new Superintendent.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting Monday evening to consider and take possible action regarding the applicants for the open superintendent position.

Watch the board's meeting above.

The position was vacated earlier this year when former Superintendent Diana Sayavedra offered her retirement to the board. This happened amid discussion on the future of Lamar Elementary School. A number of board members wanted to keep the school, which was slated to close down, open. Sayavedra opposed the plan and wanted to see the school, which had a declining student body volume, closed.

Interim superintendent Martha Aguirre has been running the district since Sayavedra's departure.