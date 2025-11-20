EPCC and HOME team up to provide the elderly with turkey dinners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the second year in a row, EPCC's Culinary Arts Program and the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, also known as HOME, are teaming up.

Students prepared turkeys for 80 elderly residents, and HOME delivered the meals to them as well. Officials say this is a way for our community to come together during the holiday season.

Around 20 turkeys were prepped to be dropped off today.

One of the instructors told ABC-7 that the school is a great chance for the program's young students to see the impact that their cooking can have on people.