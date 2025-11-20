New 456-bed dorm to be built on UTEP campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP will soon get a new $108 million student housing complex.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved construction this week. The money is coming from the UT System's Revenue Financing System. UTEP will repay the funds through the housing revenue system.

A UTEP spokesperson says the university's student housing has been at 100% capacity for the last four years. UTEP has seen a 15% increase in housing applications over the last two years.

The planned four-story, co-ed dorm will feature 456 beds in single and double occupancy rooms. The dorm will host freshmen students and feature a fitness center, lounges, and a study room. The dorm will also house a large dining hall. Students living at the dorm will get a built-in dining plan. The new dorm will be built on the north side of Kidd Field and is slated to open in 2028.

Once the new dorm opens, UTEP will have a total of 1,500 beds on campus.