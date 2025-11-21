UTEP President Heather Wilson receives Ohtli Award from Consul General of Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Consul General of Mexico Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León presented the Ohtli Award to UTEP President Heather Wilson Thursday night.

Wilson received the award for her leadership and contributions to the Mexican and Mexican-American community in the field of education, according to a UTEP spokesperson.

"The Ohtli Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Government of Mexico upon individuals who, through their careers, have "paved the way" (referred to as “Ohtli” in the Nahuatl language) to improve living conditions and create development opportunities for Mexican communities abroad," the spokesperson explained.

UTEP officials say that Wilson and the university are committed to improving access to higher education for Mexican and Hispanic students. Wilson became president of UTEP in 2019. The university says that since then, she has lead programs to promote retention, academic success, and social mobility for Borderland students.

“It is a true honor to present the Ohtli Award to Dr. Heather Wilson,” Ibarra Ponce de León said. “She is an invaluable ally whose leadership, commitment and vision embody the deepest values of this distinction: opening pathways, building bridges and transforming lives through education.”