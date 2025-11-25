New Mexico to give $500 monthly to homeless high schoolers who meet attendance goals

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Public Education Department will provide homeless high school students $500 a month for attending school and academic support sessions weekly, and for completing all schoolwork.

The department anticipates enrolling 330 students in grades 10 through 12 into the program. The students will come from across 12 school districts and from one charter school. The legislature will fund this project with $2.1 million annually for a three-year pilot period.

“This program recognizes the real challenges homeless students face and gives them stability to graduate and pursue their dreams,” said Public Education Secretary Mariana D. Padilla.

The department did not specify which school districts and charter school will be involved in the program.