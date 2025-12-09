Some El Paso ISD employees getting one-time $300 stipend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a one-time $300 stipend for eligible hourly employees. The funds will be sent out on December 15. A district spokesperson says this step is part of the board's effort to recognize and support the staff.

"The stipend aligns with Board Policy DEA (Local), which allows the Board to authorize additional compensation during the school year if financial capacity permits," the spokesperson explained. "Trustees committed earlier this year, when adopting the 2025–2026 Employee Compensation Plan, to consider additional payments should funding become available."

To be eligible, an employee must be hourly, hold permanent employment status, have been hired on or before December 1, 2025, and remain employed on the disbursement date. Taxes and deductions will be taken out of the $300 payment first, the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our hourly employees, who play an essential role in keeping our schools running smoothly and ensuring students are supported every day,” said Board President Leah Hanany. “This stipend is a reflection of our appreciation and our commitment to valuing all members of the EPISD team.”