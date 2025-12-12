Loretto senior writes about her father’s murder, brother’s disappearance to earn scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Loretto Academy senior Valeria Arellano continues to celebrate after learning she matched to Stanford University through the 2025 QuestBridge Scholarship.

"I've gotten a lot of congratulations, and I've, you know, I've just really thought of how blessed I am to actually get it. And, yeah, I'm really happy,” she said.

The highly competitive award places her among the 2,550 students nationwide selected through the QuestBridge National College Match. Arellano will receive a full scholarship that covers housing, meals, tuition, books, supplies and even travel.

"I feel great. Yes. Well, first of all, I really wanted to focus on not having to pay for stuff in college, so that was my main priority, but to match to a really good university, I mean, that's the dream come true.”

During the application process, she decided to write about personal obstacles she faced as a child, including her father’s murder in Juarez and her brother’s sudden disappearance. Arellano said she got to witness much of the trial.

Following that process, Arellano was able to intern at a local law firm, which she also penned in her personal statement for the scholarship application.

"I wanted to use that to make sure that they actually understood what was lost, you know? What was missing from the dining table. What I had gone through and what the family that lost their father had gone through. And so, yeah, that was what my personal story was on,” she added.

Arellano said her family felt a sense of pride after learning she had received the highly competitive award.

She has been a student at Loretto Academy since 6th grade. The principal of Loretto Academy's middle and high schools, Nancy Tovar, said Arellano is a role model to other girls in her class.

The senior explained she grew up in low-income housing, but opportunities at Loretto Academy have placed her on the right path.

"All the hard work that, you know, I, I did in middle school and in high school, you know, has actually paid off.”

Arellano is one of two students at Loretto Academy who earned the QuestBridge Scholarship. Tovar said they feel proud that their students reached this accomplishment.

“Well, personally, it's a lot of fulfillment in what we believe in, in education, which is it's life-changing and life-changing opportunities. And it's really just an amazing experience to see these two young ladies, you know, really reach their dreams,” Tovar added.

Arellano told ABC-7 she’s eager to start her education at Stanford University.

She plans on double-majoring in political science and neuroscience. She wants to study the neurological impacts immigration has on brain development, specifically on children. She hopes to become a civil rights lawyer and later become involved with politics.