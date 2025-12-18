Forbes ranks UTEP among 15 top colleges for launching careers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Forbes named UTEP among the 15 top colleges for launching careers. UTEP also ranked eight nationally for lowest average student debt, the university announced today.

Arizona State University topped the list of Best Schools for Career Prep, and UTEP came in 11th.

"The Forbes’ rankings evaluated 500 colleges nationwide for their effectiveness in helping graduates successfully enter the workforce," a university spokesperson explained. "UTEP joins a distinguished group of institutions that includes Carnegie Mellon University, Drexel University and Arizona State University."

The university also says Forbes highlighted the fact that the average student debt for a UTEP student is $4,410 at graduation.