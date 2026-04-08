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Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro, P.C. gifts $5 million to support UTEP law school

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Published 3:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro, P.C. awarded $5 million to help establish a law school at UTEP, the school announced Wednesday. The future law school now has $10 million raised after the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation committed to a $5 million challenge grant last fall.

UTEP will speak with the University of Texas System Board of Regents and Texas Legislature for approval and additional capital support, the campus said. It could potentially submit a formal request for a law school during the 2027 legislative session.

Partners James Tawney, Alejandro Acosta and Daisy Chaparro Cavazos announced the gift with UTEP President Heather Wilson.

"Too many talented students in our region, especially first-generation and Hispanic students, face barriers to pursuing a legal education because of cost, distance, or the need to stay close to family support systems that are critical to their success," founding partner Tawney said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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