Texas State Board of Education members call for investigation into undisclosed funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five members of the Texas State Board of Education said one of the board's 2025 Social Studies TEKS Review content advisors failed to disclose a $70,000 "cash grant" tied to the development of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards Wednesday.

Gustavo Reveles, one of the board members who signed a letter calling for an investigation, represents District 1 of the SBOE, which includes El Paso County.

The board members said public federal tax filings show the Texas Public Policy Foundation awarded the "cash grant" to the Texas Center at Schreiner University, which is led by Content Advisor Donald Frazier.

"The failure to disclose this funding to the entire SBOE is deeply troubling, raises serious ethical concerns and casts doubt over the integrity of the entire review process," the board members said.

The board members called for an investigation into the funding, specifically into the grant's conditions and agreements between the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Frazier. It said the situation impacts more than 5.5 million students across Texas public schools.

In addition to an investigation, the board members urged the SBOE to pause further action on the Social Studies TEKS Review.

"Proceeding without resolving these issues risks undermining public trust," the members said. "This process is too important to continue under a cloud of uncertainty."

This is a developing story. ABC-7 reached out to Reveles for comment and is waiting for a response.