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El Dorado High School student wins selective UT Austin scholarship, one of only 10 in Texas

Socorro ISD via X
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Published 4:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Dorado High School senior Xzell Osoria is one of two El Paso high school students to receive the Big Impact Scholar Award. In all of Texas, she's one of only 10 students selected.

The selective award, worth $80,000, goes to incoming freshmen at the University of Texas at Austin. Recipients are chosen based on classroom success and community impact.

El Dorado High faculty and UT Austin Admissions Counselor Daniel Avila surprised Osoria with her $80,000 check Friday.

Osoria said she was caught off guard, and says she plans to study Biochemistry at the UT Austin. She hopes to become a doctor.

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