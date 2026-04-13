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UTEP celebrates relationship with Bhutan with weeklong activities

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Published 11:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso kicked off "Bhutan Days" Monday to celebrate the school's relationship with the Himalayan kingdom. Events will last through Friday, UTEP said.

The unique relationship started in 1917 when UTEP (then called the State School of Mines and Metallurgy) relocated its Main Building to the foothills of the Franklin Mountains, according to the school. Former Dean Steve Worrell's wife convinced him to include Bhutanese architecture in the new buildings.

Since then, UTEP said ties to the South Asian country evolved to include research and study abroad opportunities. In 2005, the campus held the first Bhutan Days celebration for the community to learn more about Bhutan.

This year's celebrations start April 13 and end April 17, UTEP said. Activities include tours, galleries, film screenings and food tastings. The full schedule can be found on the Bhutan Days page.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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