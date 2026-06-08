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2 EPISD board members resigned; How can the district fill their seats?

KVIA
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Published 6:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After two El Paso Independent School District board members resigned after the board voted to declare financial exigency Thursday.

Financial exigency is similar to bankruptcy for educational institutions. The board voted 5-1 to declare it amid financial obstacles and a multi-million dollar deficit.

Trustee Daniel Call voted against the motion and Trustee Valerie Beals was absent. They each had about a year left in their terms.

State law requires the school board to accept their resignations and declare their seats vacant. To fill those seats, the board has to decide between appointing new members or hold a special election.

Community members could apply for the open seats if the board decides to choose appointments. Other board members would review those applications and vote on who will serve until the next election.

If the board calls for a special election, EPISD would have to cover the cost.

County election officials say the tag could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on when the election is held.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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