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5 UTEP graduates selected for teaching, researching around the world

UTEP
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Published 3:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Five recent University of Texas at El Paso graduates have been selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Wednesday, UTEP named the five alumni that now have the opportunity to teach and research around the world.

The Fulbright Program gives fellowships for research, teaching and graduate studies in more than 140 countries, according to UTEP. Participants represent the U.S. while engaging with communities from different cultures.

“These outstanding students and recent graduates have been awarded one of the nation’s most prestigious international honors,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Their success reflects their hard work, as well as the exceptional educational opportunities and mentorship available at UTEP.”

Here are the Fulbright recipients from UTEP:

  • Jaen Ngassa Kemayo, who is going to Taiwan to teach English.
  • Felipe Martinez, who is going to Peru for research.
  • Lesley Rodriguez, who is going to Spain to teach English, share El Paso's culture and traditional folklórico dance.
  • Mina Tavakoli-Nejad, who is going to the Slovak Republic to teach English.
  • Ashley Vargas, who is going to Nepal to teach English.

Four UTEP students have been chosen as Fulbright alternatives, the college said. These students could go to these countries if additional Fulbright awards become available, UTEP said.

  • Kyalani Butler could go to South Korea.
  • Carlso Castro could go to Spain.
  • Frida Terrazas-Holguin could go to Argentina.
  • Sophia Villalobos could go to Taiwan.
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