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EPISD to finalize budget during meeting tonight

KVIA
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Published 4:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District will finalize its budget for the 2026-2027 school year during Tuesday's board meeting.

The board voted to cut 54 contracted positions during its meeting Monday night. The board previously voted to declare for financial exigency in May as they are navigating their budget deficit of more than $50 million.

Its financial plan currently has them with a budget deficit of around $4 million after the cuts, but it could change during the meeting tonight.

ABC-7 will have a full report tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Education
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Rishi Oza

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