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YISD, EPISD have empty schools up for bid; What’s stopping the sales?

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- YISD and EPISD both have a list of vacant schools and/or properties up for bid. Some have been on the market for years, yet some haven't sold.

ABC-7 reached out to multiple commercial real estate groups here in El Paso to find out why that could be.

Stay tuned both on air and online to learn what we uncover.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Education
el paso
school closures

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Lauren Bly

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