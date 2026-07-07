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Las Cruces Public Schools opens survey for new 6-12 school ideas

LCPS
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Published 1:59 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools scheduled a new school for grades 6-12 to open in the fall of 2027. Monday, the district asked students, families staff and community members to share ideas for the new campus.

LCPS said the new school will be smaller since it's only serving middle and high school grades, which is intended to better support students. It said by getting rid of the transition from middle to high school, students will build stronger relationships.

The district is gathering public feedback and ideas through a survey. Questions focus on student opportunities and values.

Participants can take the survey until July 30, according to LCPS.

The district said it will also host meetings about the new school, but haven't shared a schedule yet.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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