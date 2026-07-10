MSSG Amigo Airshow celebrates 11 graduates from Fly HigHER Girls STEAM Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho celebrated 11 graduates from its Fly HigHER Girls STEAM Academy. The program launched earlier this year with the goal of empowering students to explore careers in aviation, aerospace and leadership.

Students from the Young Women's STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy and Young Women's Leadership Academy took part in the program this year. They got to tour the El Paso International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control Tower, according to a news release.

"This career field needs more young women," graduate Kamillah Mendoza said. "I feel like so many of the girls have such bright minds, and this field needs them."

The cohort capped off the program with a graduation ceremony and received certificates celebrating their accomplishments.

Each participant also took a discovery flight after the ceremony -- letting them look at the world from an aircraft cockpit.

(Courtesy: MSSG Amigo Airsho)

"Air shows inspire people to dream, but our mission extends far beyond Airsho weekend," Israel Castro, Vice President of STEAM for MSSG Amigo Airsho, said in a statement. "Through Fly HigHER, we're helping young women see themselves not only as spectators, but as future pilots, engineers, innovators, and leaders.”

One of the graduates, Harlee Villalobos, earned the MSSG Amigo Airsho's Skybound Scholarship.

Graduate Suryne Montoya told ABC-7 said the program gave her a thrilling experience.

"I feel really like I'm on like a high, almost like the adrenaline high. It was super cool," Montoya said. "I mean, we've all flown in a regular airplane before, but being able to sit there and be able to see what the pilot is doing -- it was just super thrilling."

She also said the program taught her that anyone can fly a plane if they set out to do it.

Outside of hands-on skills, participants did sessions on curiosity, self-advocacy and confidence, MSSG said.